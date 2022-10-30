Lions scored on every first-half possession, gained 326 yards and lead Miami 27-17

Getty Images

The Lions scored on every first-half possession, scoring four touchdowns and getting a 26-yard field goal on the final play of the half after running out of time. They lead the Dolphins 27-17 at halftime.

Detroit has 326 yards.

Jamaal Williams has run for 42 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries; Jared Goff went 18-of-25 for 264 yards and a touchdown; and Kalif Raymond has two receptions for 70 yards.

It was an impressive offensive display as the Lions went 4-for-6 on third down and 1-for-1 on fourth down, pulling off a fake punt.

The Dolphins’ problem hasn’t been offense. They have 266 yards and scored on three of four possessions, with Braylon Sanders losing a fumble in Detroit territory on the other.

Tua Tagovailoa has completed 17 of 22 attempts for 253 yards with two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill has seven receptions for 142 yards, and Jaylen Waddle has two touchdowns on six receptions for 72 yards.