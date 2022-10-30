Lions take 14-0 lead over Dolphins

USA TODAY Images

Apparently all the Lions needed to find the end zone was the Dolphins defense. Detroit has had no problem scoring touchdowns Sunday after not scoring one the past two games.

The Lions went 75 yards on five plays on their opening drive.

Dolphins receiver Braylon Sanders fumbled on Miami’s first possession on a hit by Kerby Joseph. It was recovered by Malcolm Rodriguez at the Detroit 20 and advanced 2 yards.

Six plays later, the Lions were in the end zone again.

D'Andre Swift caught a 7-yard pass from Jared Goff, giving Detroit a 14-0 lead.

Goff is 6-of-7 for 121 yards and a touchdown.