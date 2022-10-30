Lions to unveil statue of Barry Sanders outside Ford Field

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins vs Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The Lions will immortalize Barry Sanders outside of Ford Field.

The team announced during halftime that an 8-foot bronze statue of the Hall of Fame running back will greet fans entering the stadium in 2023.

“I can’t believe the jokes have already started among my teammates about the height of the statue. Can you believe that?” Sanders said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “Thank you so much to the Detroit Lions and the entire Ford family. I’m truly honored and humbled by this, but I’ve got to say I’m truly blessed to play here in front of these amazing fans in this great city since 1989.”

Oklahoma State, where Sanders won the Heisman Trophy in 1988, unveiled a 9-foot statue of Sanders last year.

Lions special assistant to president/CEO and chairperson Chris Spielman, who played with Sanders in Detroit, announced Sanders’ latest honor to the delight of fans, who chanted Sanders’ first name.

“Never more beloved by Lions fans, never more deserving of a monument here in Ford Field,” Spielman said. “Barry, on behalf of the Ford family, and the Detroit Lions organization, it is my pleasure to announce that we will unveil an 8-foot bronze statue of you here in Ford Field ahead of the 2023 season.”

Sanders has the fourth-most rushing yards in NFL history (15,269). He won the NFL’s MVP award in 1997 and was named first-team All-Pro six times from 1989-98.

6 responses to “Lions to unveil statue of Barry Sanders outside Ford Field

  1. My favorite player of all time. My least favorite organization and I’m a fan of over 60 years.

  4. Annnd, a complete lack of awareness by ownership. In the midst of yet another lost season (mind you, we’re only at the halfway point!), they unveil plans to honor someone who last played two decades ago. How about they announce plans to win a game. smh

