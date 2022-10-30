Matthew Stafford runs it in to give Rams 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Rams have not fared well against the 49ers in the regular season over the last few years. But Los Angeles is at least off to a decent start on Sunday.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford capped a 17-play, 88-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

L.A. got down to the 1-yard line courtesy of a couple of San Francisco penalties. Cornerback Ambry Thomas was flagged for defensive holding, which put the club at the 2-yard line. Then Charvarius Ward was penalized for defensive pass interference that made it first-and-goal at the 1.

But it still took the Rams a few more plays to score. Stafford had to roll to his right and dive for the pylon to get his offense a key six points early in the contest. The long possession took 9:21 off the clock.

Stafford is 9-of-13 passing so far for 76 yards. Receiver Allen Robinson has three catches for 35 yards. Cooper Kupp has three catches for 27 yards.

But tight end Tyler Higbee had to exit the game after making a catch in the first quarter. The Rams announced he’s questionable to return with a neck injury.