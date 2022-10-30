Micah Parsons scores first career touchdown to push Cowboys’ lead to 42-23

USA TODAY Sports

In his first 23 games, Micah Parsons had done about everything a defensive player could do. Except score a touchdown.

He checked that off in Sunday’s game.

Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.

David Montgomery caught a 13-yard pass from Justin Fields before Leighton Vander Esch punched the ball loose. Parsons, who was in pursuit, fell on the loose ball. Fields jumped over the top of Parsons instead of touching him down, and Parsons got up and ran to the end zone.

The Bears had drawn to within 28-23 before Tony Pollard ran 7 yards for his second touchdown, which came with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Only 1:51 later, Parsons was celebrating in the end zone.

In injury news, the Cowboys have ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr with a hamstring injury.