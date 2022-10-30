Micah Parsons scores first career touchdown to push Cowboys’ lead to 42-23

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 3:32 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

In his first 23 games, Micah Parsons had done about everything a defensive player could do. Except score a touchdown.

He checked that off in Sunday’s game.

Parsons returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown to give Dallas a 42-23 lead.

David Montgomery caught a 13-yard pass from Justin Fields before Leighton Vander Esch punched the ball loose. Parsons, who was in pursuit, fell on the loose ball. Fields jumped over the top of Parsons instead of touching him down, and Parsons got up and ran to the end zone.

The Bears had drawn to within 28-23 before Tony Pollard ran 7 yards for his second touchdown, which came with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter.

Only 1:51 later, Parsons was celebrating in the end zone.

In injury news, the Cowboys have ruled out linebacker Anthony Barr with a hamstring injury.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Micah Parsons scores first career touchdown to push Cowboys’ lead to 42-23

  5. doomsdaydefensetx says:
    October 30, 2022 at 3:44 pm
    Doomsday defense in full effect.
    ————
    Lol – get hyped beating the bears. Real team showed up against eagles. Also 29 points allowed by this D does not speak anything about doomsday

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.