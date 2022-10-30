Mike White active as Jets No. 2 QB, Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler inactive

Getty Images

The Jets have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Mike White is active as the only quarterback behind Zach Wilson. Joe Flacco has been active for the first seven weeks of the season and he started three games while Wilson was recovering from a knee injury, but he is inactive this week.

Flacco was not on the team’s injury report this week.

The Jets also made quarterback Chris Streveler inactive for Sunday’s game after promoting him from the practice squad on Saturday. His elevation gave reason to think the Jets might have a package of plays for Streveler, who was an effective runner in the CFL, but it’s now unclear why they decided to call him up.