Nyheim Hines scores Colts’ first touchdown of the day, giving them a 16-7 lead

The Colts didn’t do much in the first half. They are doing more in the second half.

Sam Ehlinger is on his way to getting his first win in his first start.

Nyheim Hines scored the Colts’ first touchdown of the day on a 6-yard run with 11:12 remaining, giving Indianapolis a 16-7 lead.

The Colts have outscored their opponents 55-12 in the fourth quarter this season.

Ehlinger has completed 15 of 20 passes for 188 yards, leading the Colts to 13 second-half points after they trailed 7-3 at halftime.

Chase McLaughlin has field goals of 46, 39 and 20 yards today.

The Commanders have only 22 yards in the second half.