Packers rule out De’Vondre Campbell

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have ruled out linebacker De'Vondre Campbell for the rest of Sunday Night Football.

Campbell injured his right knee late in the first half.

He left the field before halftime with his knee wrapped in ice, and he did not return for the second half. The Packers initially listed Campbell as questionable to come back in.

Campbell made three tackles against the Bills.

The All-Pro player had played every defensive snap this season until Sunday night.

The Packers also won’t have linebacker Quay Walker for the rest of the game. He was ejected in the first half for shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.

That leaves Isaiah McDuffie and Eric Wilson to fill in.