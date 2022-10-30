Patriots end Jets winning streak with 22-17 victory

Getty Images

The Jets came into Sunday’s game on a four-game winning streak, but an old nemesis brought it to an end on Sunday.

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots to a 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. It’s the 13th straight time that the Patriots have beaten the Jets.

Belichick helped set the win in motion by following one of his longest-held coaching philosophies. He forced the Jets to rely on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson offensively and that did not work out well. Wilson threw three interceptions that led to six Patriots points and the quarterback was terrible in the second half. He was 10-of-23 and threw two of his picks after the break, which had a lot to do with why the Patriots scored 19 straight points to erase a 10-3 Jets lead.

Three of those points came after an interception return for a touchdown by Michael Carter was wiped out by a roughing call on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers just before halftime. The Patriots scored on a Jakobi Meyers touchdown catch early in the third quarter and the Jets would never return to the lead.

Jones was 25-of-34 for 194 yards and threw one interception that stayed on the board. Unlike last week, the Patriots never turned to rookie Bailey Zappe and it seems Jones will be the quarterback moving forward in New England.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran 16 times for 71 yards and had seven catches for 72 yards as the team leaned on him heavily over the course of the afternoon.

Jones was sacked six times and the Patriots were otherwise held out of the end zone by a Jets defense that did all it could to make up for Wilson’s giveaways. They’ll stay at home to face the AFC East-leading Bills next Sunday while the Patriots will be in New England to face the Colts.