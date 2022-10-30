Patriots end Jets winning streak with 22-17 victory

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
New England Patriots v New York Jets
Getty Images

The Jets came into Sunday’s game on a four-game winning streak, but an old nemesis brought it to an end on Sunday.

Bill Belichick coached the Patriots to a 22-17 win at MetLife Stadium. It’s the 13th straight time that the Patriots have beaten the Jets.

Belichick helped set the win in motion by following one of his longest-held coaching philosophies. He forced the Jets to rely on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson offensively and that did not work out well. Wilson threw three interceptions that led to six Patriots points and the quarterback was terrible in the second half. He was 10-of-23 and threw two of his picks after the break, which had a lot to do with why the Patriots scored 19 straight points to erase a 10-3 Jets lead.

Three of those points came after an interception return for a touchdown by Michael Carter was wiped out by a roughing call on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers just before halftime. The Patriots scored on a Jakobi Meyers touchdown catch early in the third quarter and the Jets would never return to the lead.

Jones was 25-of-34 for 194 yards and threw one interception that stayed on the board. Unlike last week, the Patriots never turned to rookie Bailey Zappe and it seems Jones will be the quarterback moving forward in New England.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran 16 times for 71 yards and had seven catches for 72 yards as the team leaned on him heavily over the course of the afternoon.

Jones was sacked six times and the Patriots were otherwise held out of the end zone by a Jets defense that did all it could to make up for Wilson’s giveaways. They’ll stay at home to face the AFC East-leading Bills next Sunday while the Patriots will be in New England to face the Colts.

Permalink 57 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

57 responses to “Patriots end Jets winning streak with 22-17 victory

  1. I don’t like watching Mac Jones play football.

    Not sure if it’s his pouty demeanour on the sidelines or he takes some of the worst traits of Drew Bledsoe without Bledsoe’s arm.

  2. Jets defense was excellent again and nobody New England’s offense did anything outside of Stevenson.

    They should’ve won today but Zach Wilson primarily and poor special teams left points on the board.

    The QB play is a serious problem now.

  3. That jets player who negated a macanoodle Jones pick 6 with a bonehead late hit needs to be kicked off the team. That play cost the jets the game.

  4. I hate to say it but the Patriots did not earn that victory in the slightest. First of all Mac Jones is trash he had the ball multiple times starting in Jets territory and did nothing with over eighty percent of those possessions he is not the guy. Second and most importantly that was not roughing the passer that was worse than the Brady call the rusher got it right on time and barely bumped Jones to the point of where he had to flop to sell the call. Thankful to be 4 and 4 instead of 3 and 5 but honestly that was not a good outing at all.

  7. Zack Wilson is horrible should have just kept Sam Darnald

    Wilson now 0-3 vs NE with 2 tds and 7 picks.
    Now they have to go to Buffalo then to NE
    Hope that coach kept the “receipts “ your probably about to lose 3 in a row

  8. When Pats went conservative, dominated field position, and leaned on Stevenson the game turned in their favor.

    The Jets leaned on Wilson. That was a mistake.

  10. On the bright side for the Patriots maybe help is on the way with the coaching on offense. Josh McDaniels seat can’t be comfortable right now.

  11. Mac Jones is turning into another Jameis and Baker. He makes too many bad decisions.

  12. Big win. Questionable roughing the passer call may have saved the Pats season – and Mac’s job.

  13. The Jest’s are exactly what we thought they were – nothing special. They lost at home riding a 4 game win streak albeit against some banged up teams only to lose AT home to a less than average QB in Mac Jones and that only proves that Belichick lives in the Jest’s minds!

  14. bradyownsyou says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:23 pm
    Big win. Questionable roughing the passer call may have saved the Pats season – and Mac’s job
    —-
    He is still auditioning for his job. And Zappe is not an upgrade. Seen enough of that trash on Monday night I don’t need to see more.

  15. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:11 pm
    I don’t like watching Mac Jones play football.

    You don’t like any NE QBs. Of course seeing that you are not a Patriots fan this makes sense.

  16. Thank heaven for the amazing Nick Folk. Even when Mac Jones takes an inexplicable 10 yard sack on 3rd down on the Jets 21, forcing Folk to kick a 49 yrd FG that he put right down the middle. That’s OK, it didn’t even make the top 5 of MJone’s bad plays.

  18. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:11 pm
    I don’t like watching Mac Jones play football.

    Not sure if it’s his pouty demeanour on the sidelines or he takes some of the worst traits of Drew Bledsoe without Bledsoe’s arm.

    ————————

    Its the way he keeps doing stuff that blows up all your prognosis and predictions.

  19. And also, that late hit was bogus. You can guarantee if the patriots put that exact same hit on Wilson, there would be no flag whatsoever. Amazing how the Patriots continue to get every call known to mankind , even divisional road games, they get every call. Truly unreal and pathetic that the owners in the league aren’t going after goodell for this

  20. Just like Trevor Lawrence, that’s not going to work. The sooner they realize as much, the quicker they can actually get on with building a team.

  21. It was a nice win. Cant get too high over it just like could not get too low over last week This is still a rebuilding team and what we saw this week is what you want to see in a rebuilding team. They corrected their stumble last week and continue their upswing. Each week you see different parts of the game doing better than before. There is not going to be the Superbowl appearance some if the guys here are so terrified about, but they do look like a team that will finish the season having shown good growth.

  22. zonedout100 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:33 pm
    GoodellMustGo says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:11 pm
    I don’t like watching Mac Jones play football.

    You don’t like any NE QBs. Of course seeing that you are not a Patriots fan this makes sense.

    ——
    So you’re OK with your team’s so called franchise QB who is having a dreadful season so far act all pouty and sad on the sidelines when he makes mistakes- which he does often? And kick other players where nobody wants to be kicked? Cool cool. It’s not ok with me.

  24. Gotta love all the Crappe talk. I take it the Crappe lovers didn’t see the Cowboys game today where they completely destroythe same Bears defense that Crappe embarrassed himself against on Monday. Lol

    Jones may not be the guy and I am definitely leaning that way now but Zappe ain’t it either. That’s a guarantee.

  25. Am I the only one who is impressed that Robert Saleh has coaxed five wins out of a Jets team that is short on good players outside of Quinnen Williams, Mosley, and the unfortunately injured Breece Hall.

    Man that Williams has game. Would love to see him in a Pats uniform next to a healthy Barmore.

  26. I love the tears of a Colt fans because the refs made the right decision!
    Weird how fans from other teams continue to obsess over the Pats!

  27. “…only to lose AT home to a less than average QB in Mac Jones” Zach Wilson is worse.

  28. And also, that late hit was bogus. You can guarantee if the patriots put that exact same hit on Wilson, there would be no flag whatsoever. Amazing how the Patriots continue to get every call known to mankind , even divisional road games, they get every call. Truly unreal and pathetic that the owners in the league aren’t going after goodell for this

    ——-

    Want some cheese with that?

  29. Time for Mike White or Flacco both of them are better than this kid. Terrible throws all over the field. Bad football by the Jets and yes the ref’s helped the Pat’s as usual with the terrible roughing the passer call. We should all be used to that by now

  31. In the Battle of the Busts, Mac Jones was slightly less busty than Zach Wilson. Jones now has 3 TD’s and 7 INT’s. Belichick was a genius last year with him, must not be putting the time in with him this year. Or, the truth is, Belichick has very little to do with the QB’s over the history of this team. Seeing that Brady won an SB without him, Stidham was garbage, Jones now looks like trash this year after everyone giving Belichick kudos for Jones play last year. Belichick has as much to do with creating QB’s as Phil Jackson did teaching Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant how to play basketball.

  32. Patriot fans can’t stand the truth being told about their fake fraud ref assisted dynasty, all connected with Goodell and Kraft being best friends. Goodell even went to krafts wedding. That proves it all right there.

  33. Can we stop with the crying about the roughing the passer call? Defender clearly left his feet and hit the QB high. Lol at thinking that wouldn’t draw a flag.

    Yeah there’s been a lot of bad RTP calls around the league that doesn’t automatically mean this one was a bad call too.

  34. Diehard pats fan, Im glad we got the win, and Bill was able to pass Papa Bear Halas against the Jets.

    As much as us bostonians hate new york teams, I feel bad in regards to Wilson. I had Hawaii season tickets from 2006-2014 when i was stationed at Pearl Harbor. People kept thinking Colt Brennan had the traits of a start NFL QB. I argued he played in the WAC, he would get crushed.

    People gushed about Wilson last year…he played in the Mountain West Conference. Much like Colt, Wilson played against INFERIOR opponents

  35. thurmanmerman1 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:38 pm
    And also, that late hit was bogus. You can guarantee if the patriots put that exact same hit on Wilson, there would be no flag whatsoever. Amazing how the Patriots continue to get every call known to mankind , even divisional road games, they get every call. Truly unreal and pathetic that the owners in the league aren’t going after goodell for this

    *********
    Whaaaaaaaaa! J-e-t-s, Jest. Jest. Jest!

  36. Saying that roughing the passer call on the Jets was a bad call on the pick 6 is ridiculous. The Jets player left his feet and launched at Jones. They’ll correctly call that every time. The bad news is, the ball was already gone. The throw was not affected at all. A terrible decision and terrible throw resulted in a 10 point swing for the Pats. Pats were beneficiaries of a bonehead play. Otherwise, it was probably game over. Also fortunate for the Pats: As bad as MJones is, Wilson is an absolute joke. What a draft.m Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and Jones. It could only be worse if you put RLeaf, Heath Shuler, JRussell and TCouch in the same draft.

  37. Patriot fans can’t stand the truth being told about their fake fraud ref assisted dynasty, all connected with Goodell and Kraft being best friends. Goodell even went to krafts wedding. That proves it all right there.

    ———-

    So, no cheese then?

  38. So the Pats beat the Jets for the 13th straight time, yet it’s a Colts fan who is bitching??? The Colts who started framegate & have done nothing since 2015???

  39. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:02 pm
    Can we stop with the crying about the roughing the passer call? Defender clearly left his feet and hit the QB high. Lol at thinking that wouldn’t draw a flag.

    Yeah there’s been a lot of bad RTP calls around the league that doesn’t automatically mean this one was a bad call too.

    53Rate This

    ——————-

    Calais Campbell did the same thing and Goodell
    did nothing.

  40. I would like to see Zappe after a full week of practice and not split reps with Mac like they did last week. Let the Bailey Zappe era begin.

  41. thurmanmerman1 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:01 pm
    Patriot fans can’t stand the truth being told about their fake fraud ref assisted dynasty, all connected with Goodell and Kraft being best friends. Goodell even went to krafts wedding. That proves it all right there.

    Yes conspiracy theory’ guy gin with that ..
    it’s all because they are friends and the. Ref “cheat “ for the patriots

    Let’s ignore the fact that it was CLEARLY explained. You can’t “leave your feet” and “launch” up high at the QB
    Let’s go with crazy conspiracy theories instead..

    Psssssd… We really did walk on the moon.

  42. But but but, the Jets were going to crush the hopes of Pats fans this week the Jets were so good and the delusional Pats fans were dreaming thinking their team wasn’t going to get embarrassed. There was all kinds of eager anticipation to see the Pats get some payback for all those years of beatings. Because the Jets wete suddenly good. That was the narrative until only about three hours ago. New narrating is the Jets are not good, and the Pats paid off the refs. Its really fun to follow the twists ant turns of these storylines.

  43. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:18 pm
    I would like to see Zappe after a full week of practice and not split reps with Mac like they did last week. Let the Bailey Zappe era begin.
    —-
    Nah Crappe stinks.

  44. Jonesy is a 2nd year QB and makes lots of mistakes and it was a sloppy game and nothing to write home about and that’s a WIN. (Year 3 of the rebuild.)

    jokersc – I see you’ve got the whine, as always I’ve got the cheese, & I’ll meetcha at the same old place.

    p.s. – thanks for the laughs – I like knowing that I can always count on you.

  45. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    So you’re OK with your team’s so called franchise QB who is having a dreadful season so far act all pouty and sad on the sidelines when he makes mistakes- which he does often? And kick other players where nobody wants to be kicked? Cool cool. It’s not ok with me.

    *****************

    So you’re clutching your pearls in a tizzy and taking the moral high ground over Mac’s slide against the Bears? You realize putting your leg up like that when you slide is a natural defense mechanism, right? It was unfortunate, but it wasn’t like he pulled off some ninja-style move using his foot like some heat seeking missile. It was a football play, like all the stuff that happens in the pile we can’t see at home. But the cherry on top is your problem with him being “pouty.” Goodness gracious, the humanity!

    You know what would be cool? If just once you actually said something positive. The Patriots got a win, Mac played poorly, but a win is a win. This isn’t a playoff team and they need to figure out if they can win with him… which takes more than 23 starts. Gees.

  46. Both teams will end up 9-8/8-9 Nobody on either side should be excited. Its just a battle to not come in last

  48. After the Halloween scream and face from a few weeks ago…. Making Jones look weak, it’s all been downhill for him.

  49. I love people that guarantee this or guarantee that. Or tell you that you can book it, or take it to the bank. That’s when you know to stop listening(or reading) because these insecure types have no idea what they’re talking about.

  50. isitfootballseasonyet says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    Um, slow your roll patsie. You beat the Jets.

    ————————

    Something yall said wasn’t possible just a few short hours ago.

  51. Pathetic Pats’ fans are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl. In a twisted way, it makes sense since they’ll never sniff the big dance. Lol. Keep embracing your terrible QB. Sign him to a $300 million extension as soon as he’s qualified! LOL

  52. silentphart says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:51 pm

    Pathetic Pats’ fans are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl. In a twisted way, it makes sense since they’ll never sniff the big dance. Lol. Keep embracing your terrible QB. Sign him to a $300 million extension as soon as he’s qualified! LOL

    __________________________

    Please point out one instance on this page where an actual Patriots fan is behaving like they won the Super Bowl.

    I won’t hold my breath.

  53. silentphart says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:51 pm
    Pathetic Pats’ fans are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl. In a twisted way, it makes sense since they’ll never sniff the big dance. Lol. Keep embracing your terrible QB. Sign him to a $300 million extension as soon as he’s qualified! LOL

    01Rate This

    ————

    Umm, they are doing nothing of the sort. They blew last week and should have blown out the Jets today for 30+.

  54. silentphart says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:51 pm
    Pathetic Pats’ fans are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl. In a twisted way, it makes sense since they’ll never sniff the big dance. Lol. Keep embracing your terrible QB. Sign him to a $300 million extension as soon as he’s qualified! LOL

    ————————————-

    Its not a Superbowl win for sure. But still kind of fun when you guys spent all last week declaring the Jets were going to embarrass the Pats and calling anyone that questioned that prophesy to be delusional. So it was already fun watching you guys be so wrong after you spent all week camped out on Pats articles with it. But now that you have weighed in with how mad you are over being wrong, its that much more fun. So yeah, thanks for making it a better day than it was already.

  55. Pathetic Pats’ fans are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl.
    ——
    Yeah I see Pats fans all over this topic are celebrating this win like it’s the Super Bowl 😂

  56. johnnylarue says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:58 pm
    In the Battle of the Busts, Mac Jones was slightly less busty than Zach Wilson. Jones now has 3 TD’s and 7 INT’s. Belichick was a genius last year with him, must not be putting the time in with him this year. Or, the truth is, Belichick has very little to do with the QB’s over the history of this team. Seeing that Brady won an SB without him, Stidham was garbage, Jones now looks like trash this year after everyone giving Belichick kudos for Jones play last year. Belichick has as much to do with creating QB’s as Phil Jackson did teaching Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant how to play basketball.
    ——————————————————————
    First of all, I see so many things wrong with your comments that I don’t know where to start.
    First of all one QB and his team are now 5-3 and the other 4-4 so battle of the busts, really? “Mac Jones was slightly less Busty than Zach Wilson?”. Really? Slightly less busty?
    Are you sure you were watching the right program?
    It sounds more like the Abigail Breslin – Kat Dennings Christmas Beach Bikini special.
    As for Mac Jones incompetence and BB’s failures, we’ve only played 8 games for Pete’s sake and MJ has not even played two full seasons of pro football yet. Breath a little and give these Guys a break. And perhaps try making your argument with a little fewer assumptions.

  57. If just once you actually said something positive
    —-
    They barely hung on against the Jets thanks to their QB being a little and only a little less hilariously awful than the Jets QB. Yay.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.