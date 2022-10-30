Quay Walker ejected for shove on Bills’ sideline

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker‘s night is over.

It ended with 3:49 left in the first half when the NFL ejected him for shoving a member of the Bills dressed in street clothes on the sideline. Former Bills great Steve Tasker reports that it was Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson who was shoved.

Walker made the tackle on a James Cook run, pushing Cook out of bounds after 7 yards. Walker then pushed Davidson before leaving the sideline.

Officials immediately threw a flag, and before the next play, New York called down to eject him.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur appeared to tell Walker, “It’s always the second guy,” before Walker walked to the locker room.

Walker has a team-high five tackles.

The Bills made good use of the 15 free yards that came with Walker’s disqualification, scoring another touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 7-yard run, giving the Bills a 21-7 lead with 1:54 remaining in the first half.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Quay Walker ejected for shove on Bills’ sideline

  1. “Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker‘s night is over.”

    He’s not the only one.

  2. Nice false start “missed” by the refs on the first td by Buffalo from Goodell.

    The NFL had the nerve to change the rule during the game. Now, it’s just the foot only that needs to be set.

  4. I swear to god, NFL fans complain about refs more than any other sports fans. The roughing the passer in the patriots jets game was textbook RTP and the refs missed a false start in this game. They miss calls every play! It’s impossible not to. Just shut up about refs missing calls or getting calls wrong. Most of the time it’s the right call and nobody wants to admit their team lost

  5. The GB front office and coaching staff needs held accountable for this pathetic team.They will finish 6-11 and Rodgers will retire. Back to the 80s for GB fans.

  9. “ Rodgers will retire”

    No chance, Rodgers isn’t walking away from the $100+ million we owe him over the next two years. We’re looking at at least 2.5 years of this pathetic team before we can even think about starting to rebuild.

  12. catchanotherpassadams says:
    Back to the 80s for GB fans.
    —————————————–
    Since 1990 the Packers are 319 – 161,… roughly a 65% win avg.
    How does that stack up against your team wise guy ? We’ve enjoyed 31 years of NFL success with only 3 years below .500,… 91, 92, 2006. Accomplish that and then you can have bragging rights.

  13. curts6 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 9:45 pm
    I swear to god, NFL fans complain about refs more than any other sports fans. The roughing the passer in the patriots jets game was textbook RTP and the refs missed a false start in this game. They miss calls every play! It’s impossible not to. Just shut up about refs missing calls or getting calls wrong. Most of the time it’s the right call and nobody wants to admit their team lost

    4714Rate This

    ——————

    It wasn’t about a “missed call”, it was about the nfl now claiming the rule has been changed (it hasn’t), that just a foot has to be set and not his whole body, like the actual rule, you know, itself…states and has stated for decades.

  14. Rodgers had his chance to take a deal that would have allowed D. Adams to stay. Rodgers cashed out so I don’t need to hear his crying. He had a chance to elevate his time to the SB the last two seasons and didn’t. GB was dumb to think they were heading for another playoff run. Should have left Dude Love in charge for a year.

  15. curts6 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 9:45 pm
    I swear to god, NFL fans complain about refs more than any other sports fans.

    ……unless you were a Seahawks fan in Super Bowl XL….and then we should have a shot at a class action suit and should get that stolen trophy put in our case.

  17. He was stopped or it would be called. They get examined after every game. They wouldn’t let it go
    Learn the rules and quit whining.

  18. The announcers must have just played “Jump to Conclusions” cause they really wanted pin the bills sideline as instigators.

  19. Always the second guy? Not in this case. It appeared the Bills practice squad TE was actually trying to protect everyone, even Walker. But Walker gets up looking for a fight. He was the instigator, first guy. Buh bye…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.