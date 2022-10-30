Report: Bills called the Saints about Alvin Kamara

Getty Images

The Bills apparently are willing to eff them picks, if it means polishing off a roster that can get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Bills recently called the Saints about running back Alvin Kamara. Glazer says the Bills were “rebuffed.”

It’s not clear whether the “rebuff” was due to the quality of the offer made by the Bills, or whether the Saints aren’t interested in trading Kamara.

Recently, unfounded rumors emerged that the Eagles were thinking about trading for Kamara.

The Bills could pivot to one of the other available running backs. Kareem Hunt of the Browns, Cam Akers of the Saints, and Jeff Wilson Jr. of the 49ers also could be available.