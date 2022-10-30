Report: Bills called the Saints about Alvin Kamara

Posted by Mike Florio on October 30, 2022, 12:38 PM EDT
The Bills apparently are willing to eff them picks, if it means polishing off a roster that can get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Bills recently called the Saints about running back Alvin Kamara. Glazer says the Bills were “rebuffed.”

It’s not clear whether the “rebuff” was due to the quality of the offer made by the Bills, or whether the Saints aren’t interested in trading Kamara.

Recently, unfounded rumors emerged that the Eagles were thinking about trading for Kamara.

The Bills could pivot to one of the other available running backs. Kareem Hunt of the Browns, Cam Akers of the Saints, and Jeff Wilson Jr. of the 49ers also could be available.

7 responses to “Report: Bills called the Saints about Alvin Kamara

  1. I’m not sure why the Bills would leak this info. It’s possible that the Saints did, but the timing makes it seem possible that Cleveland leaked this so Buffalo fans would get hype about the Bills looking for a rb and hoping to apply a little pressure to acquire Kareem. Just a thought. It was still probably the Saints.

  3. Salary cap won’t allow it. Saints can’t afford the cap hit after restructuring. Bills can’t offer up enough assets to make it worth New Orleans cap hit.

    Saints are the most poorly constructed roster in the NFL. By far the bleakest long term outlook. I’d much rather be the Texans or Lions right now. At least they have assets and cap space.

    The Saints most valuable asset is their retired coach. They can’t trade Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramcyzk or Marshon Lattimore.

    That trade with the Eagles last year was one of the most brain dead moves I’ve seen an NFL team make.

    I hope Saints fans held onto those paper bags from years ago. Their rock bottom is going to be brutal and last more than one season.

    Their only saving grace is the overal weak state of their division.

    $70 Million over the cap, again, let me guess, more restructuring?

  4. Good they are dumb just trade for Hunt already giv’em a 3 if you have to otherwise sit at home and watch KC in the super bowl Akers and Wilson are a sick joke.

  6. I could also see them approaching Washingron about Antonio Gibson. Pretty good game last week, but seems to still have one foot in Rivera’s doghouse.

  7. Devin Singletary is averaging almost 5 yds. per carry. Should raise that after weak run D of the Packers. No need for trade.

