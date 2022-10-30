Report: Cam Akers is expected to rejoin Rams if he isn’t traded

Getty Images

Rams running back Cam Akers is going to miss his second straight game on Sunday, but he may not be totally done with the team.

Akers has been away from the team for the last couple of weeks as they try to find a trading partner for the running back, whose issues with the team have been described as “philosophical and football-related differences.” Rams head coach Sean McVay said last week that exploring a trade is “the best option for all parties.”

Releasing Akers is reportedly not in the cards, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Akers is expected to rejoin the team if no trade materializes ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown, and Ronnie Rivers are set to be the backs for the Rams against the 49ers on Sunday.