Robert Kraft runs ad combating antisemitism

Getty Images

There’s been a stunning rise of anti-Semitic rhetoric in recent days. Patriots owner Robert Kraft continues to fight against it.

Sports Business Journal reports that Kraft and the Foundation for Combatting Antisemitism will run its first TV spot bringing attention to antisemitism. It will be included in the broadcasts of the early games on CBS.

Kraft bounded the FCAS in 2019. The group focuses on “understanding and responding to antisemitic messages and hate speech posted online.”

Here’s the ad.

Earlier today, Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement denouncing an antisemitic message projected onto the exterior of TIAA Banks Field after Saturday’s game between Georgia and Florida.