Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: He has to play better

The Jets were able to string together four straight wins by relying heavily on their run game to move the ball, but the Patriots did their best to take away the ground game on Sunday and that put pressure on quarterback Zach Wilson to produce.

Wilson was not up to the task. He threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss, including two in the second half that seemed to have no chance of being completed before Patriots safety Devin McCourty stepped in front of them. Those picks undermined a strong day by the Jets defense and head coach Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat an answer to what the quarterback has to change in the future.

“He always has to play better. As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him,” Saleh said at his press conference.

Saleh said that the Jets still have faith in Wilson, who had not thrown an interception in his last three games. He will need to show the ability to lead his team to wins on days like Sunday if that faith is going to be extended for the long term.