Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: He has to play better

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT
The Jets were able to string together four straight wins by relying heavily on their run game to move the ball, but the Patriots did their best to take away the ground game on Sunday and that put pressure on quarterback Zach Wilson to produce.

Wilson was not up to the task. He threw three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss, including two in the second half that seemed to have no chance of being completed before Patriots safety Devin McCourty stepped in front of them. Those picks undermined a strong day by the Jets defense and head coach Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat an answer to what the quarterback has to change in the future.

“He always has to play better. As soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we’ve got to find ways to help him,” Saleh said at his press conference.

Saleh said that the Jets still have faith in Wilson, who had not thrown an interception in his last three games. He will need to show the ability to lead his team to wins on days like Sunday if that faith is going to be extended for the long term.

  3. Breece hall was the engine of the jets offense. Without him, I think this team will be the jets we expected.

  5. Mike White couldn’t be any worse. In fact, he looked substantially better in his brief playing time last season. They ought to give him a chance.

  6. egomaniac247 says:
    October 30, 2022 at 6:19 pm
    Imagine what this Jets team could be capable of with a solid qb at the helm

    ——————-

    When you had no OL and a limited defense with awful linebackers and a middling D Line, you don’t have much. You also had nothing past a rookie RB to help Wilson out.

    JOe Douglas has his work cut out for him after whiffing with Becton and Zach Wilson. Two 1st rd picks. Busted. I can’t imagine having such high draft picks all the time and being that awful.

  7. The Jets braintrust really thought this guy was better than Justin Fields, huh? Interesting.

  8. The 2021 QB draft class is looking pretty bad.
    The Jets need to draft a QB in 2023 and let him compete with Zach Wilson.
    His play is not even backup caliber.

  9. bassplucker says:
    October 30, 2022 at 7:01 pm
    The Jets braintrust really thought this guy was better than Justin Fields, huh? Interesting.

    33Rate This

    —————–

    Fields won’t make it either. The running business is not sustainable or worth the investment. The more film you get on that kind of QB, the better. Sure, it’s impressive, etc, have we ever seen someonen like that win a SB? No. And, we likely never will.

    Frank Tarkenton lost 4 SBs when Ds dropped into coverage and had him running around like a chicken with its head cut off.

    It just doesn’t work. The altheticism is great, but here comes the injury or injuries.

    Zac Wilson just runs to his right or tucks and runs and tries to launch it downfield on broken plays. It’s literally all he does. He’s terrible otherwise.

