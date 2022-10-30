Saints lead Raiders 17-0 at halftime

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints had a dominant first half against the Raiders and lead 17-0 at halftime.

It could have been 20-0, but New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz missed a 38-yard field goal wide right just before time expired in the second quarter.

Running back Alvin Kamara entered this week without a touchdown and scored two of them in the first half. The first was a 3-yard run toward the end of the first quarter. Then he scored on a 16-yard pass midway through the second quarter.

Lutz hit a 37-yard field goal between the two TDs.

Kamara has 31 yards on eight carries, plus seven catches for 54 yards.

The New Orleans defense has also dominated Las Vegas’ offense, allowing just five first downs. The Raiders have just 73 yards and are averaging a paltry 2.6 yards per play. Quarterback Derek Carr is just 7-of-16 passing for 43 yards with an interception. While he hasn’t been sacked, he’s been under heavy pressure.

The Raiders attempted a fake punt to try and get a spark on their third possession, but the Saints easily snuffed it out.

Injury-wise, the Saints announced running back Mark Ingram is questionable to return with a knee issue.

Raiders receiver DJ Turner is questionable to return with a face injury.

New Orleans will have the ball to start the second half.