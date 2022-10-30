Saints turn Derek Carr interception into Alvin Kamara touchdown, lead 17-0

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara entered this week with zero touchdowns.

Now he has two — one rushing and the latest receiving.

On first-and-15, Kamara caught a short pass over the middle from quarterback Andy Dalton, turned upfield, and extended the ball over the goal line for a 16-yard touchdown reception.

The Saints had the opportunity to score after an interception by quarterback Derek Carr — the Raiders’ first turnover in four games. Linebacker Pete Werner tipped a pass intended for receiver Hunter Renfrow and safety Tyrann Mathieu came down with it to give New Orleans an extra possession.

That came after the Raiders had a bad fake punt attempt on their previous possession. Las Vegas tried to run to the right on fourth-and-2 from the team’s 45, but New Orleans easily had the edge secured and stuffed the play.

Las Vegas has started the game just 1-of-5 on third down.