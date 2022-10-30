Seahawks beat Giants 27-13 to run win streak to three games

Getty Images

The Seahawks will spend at least one more week in sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns, Ken Walker ran for one and the Seahawks defense held the Giants to 225 offensive yards during a 27-13 home win for Seattle. The victory pushes their record to 5-3 on the season and leaves them as the only team in the division with a winning record.

They will be in Arizona next weekend to try for a season sweep of the Cardinals and a win would push their current winning streak to four games.

Smith was 23-of-34 for 212 yards and hit DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for touchdowns. The Lockett score broke a 13-13 ties in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks extended their lead with Walker’s 16-yard run a short time later. Walker had 18 carries for 51 yards overall.

Walker’s touchdown was set up by Giants punt returner Richie James‘ second lost fumble of the afternoon. Both miscues led to Seahawks points and they are the kind of backbreaking errors that the Giants mostly avoided during a 6-1 start to the year. James’ day ended after the second fumble as he suffered a concussion.

The fumbles eliminated all margin for error for the 6-2 Giants, but they would have had a better chance of overcoming them if their offense had managed to do much of anything. They had 46 yards at halftime and only scored a touchdown after taking possession on the 2-yard-line after a Lockett fumble. They did have a couple of long drives in the third quarter , but they only resulted in field goals as the team couldn’t find anyone to make a big play on that side of the ball.

They’ll have a bye in Week Nine to work on ways to score more points when the Texans pay them a visit in Week 10.