Seahawks up 20-13 after Tyler Lockett touchdown catch

Posted by Josh Alper on October 30, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT
New York Giants v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett lost a fumble in the second quarter to set up a Giants touchdown and he dropped what would have been a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but he was able to turn things around in the fourth quarter.

Lockett got wide open on a double move up the right sideline and Geno Smith dropped a pass into his hands for a 33-yard touchdown. The score came two minutes after the Giants tied the game with a field goal and gave the Seahawks a 20-13 lead with just over nine minutes left to play.

The touchdown pass was the second of the day for Smith. He also hit DK Metcalf for a score in the second quarter and is 22-of-32 for 196 yards on the day.

The Giants have moved the ball with more success in the second half, but both of their drives ended with field goals. They’ll need more than that if they’re going to avoid their second loss of the season.

