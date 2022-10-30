Sean McVay: It looked like Cooper Kupp hurt his ankle, but I’m hopeful he’s OK

Getty Images

Late in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Rams head coach Sean McVay called a short pass on third-and-4 from the L.A. 15 that quarterback Matthew Stafford completed to Cooper Kupp.

With the game well out of reach, Kupp caught the pass and secured a first down, but then got twisted down as he was tackled. Kupp went down and had to be helped off the field.

McVay did not have much of an update on Kupp after the game — though he did express some regret for calling a pass in that situation.

“Not sure. That’s why you wanted to try to be smart getting out of the game. And I’m kicking myself for not running the football again,” McVay said in his press conference. “But, I’m hopeful that he’s OK. It looked like it was his ankle when I was out there with [team physician] Dr. [Neil] ElAttrache.”

Per Michael J Duarte of NBC LA, Kupp had his right ankle wrapped and was noticeably limping in the postgame locker room.

But with Kupp as such a significant part of the Los Angeles offense, the receiver’s injury status will certainly be worth monitoring over the coming week.

The Rams will play the Buccaneers on the road next Sunday.