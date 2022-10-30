Shad Khan: Antisemitic messages at TIAA Bank Field “hurtful and wrong”

Getty Images

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement on Sunday regarding an antisemitic message that was projected on the exterior of the team’s stadium on Saturday.

After a game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia, someone projected a message positively referencing recent comments that Kanye West made about Jewish people. The two schools issued a statement saying they “strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville” and Khan sent a similar message in his statement.

“I’m personally dismayed to learn of antisemitic rhetoric and messages that marred the experience Saturday at the Florida-Georgia,” Khan said. “I know this is not representative of our community, but it happened and it’s outrageous. It’s hurtful and wrong. It has to stop. I’m asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred. Let’s be better.”

West’s comments resulted in companies like Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap to end partnerships with him and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald severed his relationship with Donda Sports.