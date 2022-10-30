Stefon Diggs talks the talk, then catches a 26-yard touchdown pass

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has talked the talk all night. He walked the walk on the first play of the second quarter.

Diggs scored on a 26-yard pass from Josh Allen, the eighth consecutive game Diggs has scored a touchdown against the Packers. He played for the Vikings before a trade to Buffalo in 2020.

Diggs ran an out and up, beating Rasul Douglas, who bit on Allen’s pump fake.

It completed a four-play, 51-yard drive that has given the Bills a 14-0 lead.

Diggs came out the tunnel talking smack to the Packers’ defensive backs. It continued on the final play of the third quarter when Diggs fumbled at the end of a 9-yard reception but got it back.

He wanted to say something else after his touchdown catch, but his teammates smartly pulled him away.

Diggs has two receptions for 35 yards.

Stefon Diggs talks the talk, then catches a 26-yard touchdown pass

  2. It was awesome to see him continue his dominance over the cheese, but all he wants to do is talk no matter how big or small the play is. It was a blessing in disguise basically swapping Diggs for Jefferson. However, keep running up the score, nothing better than seeing a pouty faced Fraudgers, and a very quiet Wisconsin on a Monday morning on their way to their 4th loss in a row.

  3. 30 years of being covered by superior qb play coming to an end. Packers front office about to be exposed

  5. Enjoying the game so much. Rodgers crying to the refs and begging for calls makes it all so much more enjoyable.

  6. Can they throw flags for Taunting before the game starts ?? I saw it. Lucky Aaron Donald wasn’t there because he would have been swinging his helmet at Diggs. Scum.

