Sunday Night Football: Bills roll to 24-7 halftime lead over Packers

The Bills have 234 yards. The Packers have 132.

The first half was one-sided in Buffalo, and the Bills lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Bills scored on their final four drives of the half after going three-and-out on their first possession.

Josh Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and a 26-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, and Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard score.

Tyler Bass kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play of the first half after Allen hit Diggs for a 53-yard pass to the Green Bay 27. Diggs split defensive backs Rasul Douglas and Darnell Savage. He hit his head on the turf and apparently bit his tongue on the play and was being evaluated for a concussion when the half ended.

Diggs has four receptions for 95 yards, and Allen has completed 8 of 11 passes for 129 yards. Devin Singletary has rushed for 51 yards on six carries.

Aaron Rodgers is 8-of-11 for 62 yards and a touchdown, a 19-yard pass to Romeo Doubs, who made a spectacular catch.

The Packers have lost two starting linebackers. Quay Walker was ejected for shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson, and De'Vondre Campbell left the field before the half with his knee wrapped in ice. The team lists Campbell as questionable to return for the second half.