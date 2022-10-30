Sunday Night Football: Bills roll to 24-7 halftime lead over Packers

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
The Bills have 234 yards. The Packers have 132.

The first half was one-sided in Buffalo, and the Bills lead 24-7 at halftime.

The Bills scored on their final four drives of the half after going three-and-out on their first possession.

Josh Allen threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox and a 26-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, and Isaiah McKenzie ran for a 7-yard score.

Tyler Bass kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play of the first half after Allen hit Diggs for a 53-yard pass to the Green Bay 27. Diggs split defensive backs Rasul Douglas and Darnell Savage. He hit his head on the turf and apparently bit his tongue on the play and was being evaluated for a concussion when the half ended.

Diggs has four receptions for 95 yards, and Allen has completed 8 of 11 passes for 129 yards. Devin Singletary has rushed for 51 yards on six carries.

Aaron Rodgers is 8-of-11 for 62 yards and a touchdown, a 19-yard pass to Romeo Doubs, who made a spectacular catch.

The Packers have lost two starting linebackers. Quay Walker was ejected for shoving Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson, and De'Vondre Campbell left the field before the half with his knee wrapped in ice. The team lists Campbell as questionable to return for the second half.

  4. I wish we had a defender who could actually make a play like Za’darius Smith on the Vikings. That guys an absolute monster that changes games.

  5. The league is in good hands with QBs like Josh Allan playing at the levels he’s playing! We’re witnessing a changing of the guard this year!

  8. A Packers TD was overturned on an OPI where the defender initiated the contact. But nah, ThE pAcKeRs GeT EvErY CaLL.

  10. This isn’t even competitive.

    Looks like a preseason game.

    The Pack should just forfeit.

  12. Oh how I’d love to see Rodgers & his arrogant ego get traded to Houston for a 4th Rd pick & a Ham sandwich!
    Buffalo can play practice squad players now & still steamroll these guys!

  14. The Bills have so many playmakers on both sides of the ball. This is a fun year to be a Buffalo fan.

  15. No matter how much Chris Collingsworth keeps saying it, running the ball is not how the Packers will win the game. They have 200 rushing yards and 10 points. It feels like the Packers have just been trying to run out the clock since the game started.

