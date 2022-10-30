Sunday Night Football: Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 11:30 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
The Bills scored only three points in the second half, with Josh Allen throwing two picks. They went 2-for-7 on third down on the night and lost the time of possession 33:48 to 26:12.

It was not one of their better games of the season, but the Bills did what the Bills have done most of the season. They won again.

Buffalo beat the Packers 27-17 in a choppy, chippy game. The Bills improved to 6-1, while the Packers fell to 3-5.

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, scored on five consecutive possessions and then threw two interceptions and punted on their final three possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the game. It was a thing of beauty at times and confounding at others.

Buffalo led 24-7 at halftime, but it took a missed a 55-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 38 seconds left for the Bills to avoid a Packers’ onside kick attempt.

The Bills finished with 369 yards as Allen went 13-of-25 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 49 yards on six carries. Stefon Diggs, who chirped with the Packers defensive backs all night long, made six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers gained 398 yards. Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards on 20 carries, and Romeo Doubs caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

  1. Allen was downright awful in the 2nd half, his carelessness reminded me of Mahomes playing hero ball instead of doing the smart play. So many opportunities he could have ran for yards and instead he put up horrible passes.

  3. Brian Gutekunst has almost single handedly ruined our once proud franchise. We need to trade anyone with value for picks for the next GM and coaching staff.

  4. Singletary is running all over them in the 1st then we give him like two more touches the entire second half…… what the heck happened to the play calling after halftime

  9. I wasn’t impressed with by the Bills in this one. It happens. They’re still the best team in the AFC right now. At least the Patriots are awful with Belichick.

  12. The second half of this game will be a blueprint against Buffalo. Defense coordinators around the league will look at this film on how to stop this offense. Watch out.

  15. The Packers didn’t roll over, even without a lot of players before and during the game. Not a lot of teams are going to hold Buffalo to 3 points in a half. GB kept fighting, and it’s not garbage time when you have a chance to tie the game in the last minute. It doesn’t look like this will be their year, but if Doubs, Toure and some of the others keep improving things aren’t going to be as dire as the haters would hope.

  21. How fun to watch the Packers and Patriots both reverting to their normal trash form. Hope you enjoyed for 15 seconds. Now both of you go back to normal in the cellar.

  22. When Allen threw his 2nd interception on 3rd and goal, why didn’t they just run the football instead and kick a FG? Then they would be up by 20. Then when GB had the football in the last 2 minutes, they would have had to score 2 touchdowns. Were the Bills being greedy. BTW, the Packers finally found their run game. They should have run more in the previous weeks. Either the play calling was bad in the previous games or too much of Rodgers audibles in the previous weeks.

  23. I heard someone say the look on my face at the end of the game was priceless. So I looked in a mirror once I got to the locker room. No smirk.

