Sunday Night Football: Bills beat Packers 27-17 for fourth win in a row

The Bills scored only three points in the second half, with Josh Allen throwing two picks. They went 2-for-7 on third down on the night and lost the time of possession 33:48 to 26:12.

It was not one of their better games of the season, but the Bills did what the Bills have done most of the season. They won again.

Buffalo beat the Packers 27-17 in a choppy, chippy game. The Bills improved to 6-1, while the Packers fell to 3-5.

The Bills went three-and-out on their first possession, scored on five consecutive possessions and then threw two interceptions and punted on their final three possessions, not counting a kneel down to end the game. It was a thing of beauty at times and confounding at others.

Buffalo led 24-7 at halftime, but it took a missed a 55-yard field goal by Mason Crosby with 38 seconds left for the Bills to avoid a Packers’ onside kick attempt.

The Bills finished with 369 yards as Allen went 13-of-25 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while running for 49 yards on six carries. Stefon Diggs, who chirped with the Packers defensive backs all night long, made six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers gained 398 yards. Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 203 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards on 20 carries, and Romeo Doubs caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.