Sunday Night Football: Rashan Gary, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson are active

Getty Images

The Packers will have receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) and left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) for Sunday Night Football. All were questionable heading into the game.

But offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) won’t play. He also was questionable and is among the team’s inactives.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), linebacker Jonathan Garvin, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Bills already had ruled out offensive tackle Spencer Brown (ankle), but running back Taiwan Jones, who was questionable with a knee injury, is active. The team’s other inactives are tight end Tommy Sweeney, receiver Isaiah Hodgins, defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and linebacker Baylon Spector.