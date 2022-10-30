Tony Pollard has eight touches, 67 yards, touchdown as Cowboys lead 21-7

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t missing Ezekiel Elliott today.

With Elliott out with a knee sprain, Tony Pollard has eight touches for 67 yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys lead the Bears 21-7.

His 18-yard touchdown run gave the Cowboys their 14-point lead back after the Lions had cut Dallas’ lead in half on a 3-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields.

The Cowboys already have 224 yards and have scored touchdowns on all three possessions.

Dak Prescott had a 7-yard touchdown run and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott had a 25-yard run on third-and-one before Pollard’s touchdown run. Eddie Jackson inadvertently stepped on Prescott’s left hand after pushing him out of bounds.

The medical staff was taping Prescott’s hand on the sideline after the touchdown. Prescott had surgery on his right hand after fracturing his thumb in the season opener. He returned last week after missing five games.