Tony Pollard runs for 131 yards, three touchdowns as Dallas rolls to 49-29 win

Getty Images

The Cowboys didn’t have Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Bears. They didn’t need him.

Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also caught one pass for 16 yards in making case for being some team’s feature running back next season when he is scheduled to enter free agency.

He had touchdown runs of 18, 7 and 54 yards.

The Bears had cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-23 before Pollard’s second touchdown run was followed by Micah Parsons‘ 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown as Dallas pulled away. It was Parsons’ first career touchdown, which he wouldn’t have had if Justin Fields had just touched him down instead of jumping over Parsons.

The Cowboys gained 442 yards and scored on six of eight possessions, not counting the kneel downs to end the game.

Dak Prescott, in his second start since returning from right thumb surgery, went 21-of-27 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries. CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Fields went 17-of-23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Herbert ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.