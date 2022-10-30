Tony Pollard runs for 131 yards, three touchdowns as Dallas rolls to 49-29 win

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 4:12 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys didn’t have Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Bears. They didn’t need him.

Tony Pollard rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He also caught one pass for 16 yards in making case for being some team’s feature running back next season when he is scheduled to enter free agency.

He had touchdown runs of 18, 7 and 54 yards.

The Bears had cut the Cowboys’ lead to 28-23 before Pollard’s second touchdown run was followed by Micah Parsons‘ 36-yard fumble return for a touchdown as Dallas pulled away. It was Parsons’ first career touchdown, which he wouldn’t have had if Justin Fields had just touched him down instead of jumping over Parsons.

The Cowboys gained 442 yards and scored on six of eight possessions, not counting the kneel downs to end the game.

Dak Prescott, in his second start since returning from right thumb surgery, went 21-of-27 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries. CeeDee Lamb caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Fields went 17-of-23 for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Herbert ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

18 responses to “Tony Pollard runs for 131 yards, three touchdowns as Dallas rolls to 49-29 win

  1. Hats off to Fields, played a hell of a ball game.

    Doomsday defense is in full effect heading into the bye.

  2. Great win for the Cowboys but dang, their defense appeared to give up lots of yards from scrimmage. Still, no complaints.

  3. Pollard is the best RB on that team, to bad the other guy is Jerry Jones adopted son with a 90 mill contract.

  5. Only 49 points for the Cowboys?
    Dak’s thumb must still be bothering him.
    Put in Cooper Rush.

  7. Justin Fields is a young franchise QB. Maybe not a future hall of famer, but he’s a young franchise QB.

    Now use that $120+ in cap space and the draft this off-season and build a real NFL roster around him for year 2 in the offense.

  8. This Cowboys Defense is so hilariously flawed. Not being able to stop the run is gonna kill them assuming they make the playoffs. The offense doesn’t have NEAR the juice to do any real damage to good teams. Jerry’s group winning JUST ENOUGH to secure a mid-round draft pick yet again.

  9. Zeke don’t care. Zeke is sitting somewhere going: “Tony got the yards and the touchdowns, but I still got the bag.”

  10. Bears offense impressed me but at the same time they run the ball way too much. I realize it’s out of necessity but it was obvious by the 2nd quarter they were going to need 5 or 6 touchdowns to win this game and they just refused to air it out. Great win for Dallas.

  11. Bears haven’t been boring last few games. That’s nice. Fields and Getsy seem to be growing together too. And they aren’t ruining their draft position too much. Boys did exactly what they needed too. They should have won that game by 20. They have $100M more on the field. Or more. Fun game

  12. RandyTheGoatboy says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:39 pm

  13. Pollard is a Beast. Bears defense was pathetic today. Pretty sure some folks got nervous when Fields started balling out. Once he gets some help around him, he;s going to be a Stud!

  15. From a Bears fan POV that was about as encouaging of a 20 point loss there could be. Justin Fields is stacking solid performances and you can see that Getsys concepts are solid and will work once they have players skilled enough to execute it. I will admit I didn’t expect the defense to be as bad as they’ve been this year but at least Poles is getting plenty on tape and can be planning for offseason upgrades there along with WR and OL. Win or lose they are certainly a more fun team to watch than last year’s squad.

Leave a Reply

