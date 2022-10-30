Tua Tagovailoa passes for 382 yards as Dolphins rally for 31-27 win over Lions

Posted by Charean Williams on October 30, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins v Detroit Lions
It wasn’t easy for the Dolphins, but they rallied for a 31-27 win over Detroit. The Dolphins improved to 5-3, while the Lions fell to 1-6.

Miami twice trailed by 14 points in the first half, and it was behind 27-17 at halftime. But Detroit, which scored on all five possessions of the first half, came up empty in the second half.

The Lions twice punted in the second half and turned the ball over on downs on their last possession of the game. Detroit reached the Miami 35 and faced a fourth-and-one, but Jared Goff overthrew Josh Reynolds by a step in the end zone.

The Dolphins gained 476 yards, as Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of 36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 188 yards, and Jaylen Waddle made eight receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Goff finished 27-of-37 for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Lions had not scored a touchdown since Oct. 2, but they had no problem doing that in the first half with three of them.

The Lions totaled 393 yards, but they had 326 at halftime.

Jamaal Williams rushed for two scores, getting 53 yards on 10 carries.

  2. Miami does what it has to do when they have to do it. They rarely take unnecessary chances. Tua is a winner. Period. I know Tyreek wants more touchdowns though 🤣

  3. This might be the worst Lions team I have ever seen. The Defense is historically bad, the QB play reminds me of 96′ era Scott Mitchell. Why checkdown on a 4th and 2 when you can try and bomb it out there on a prayer. Just awful.

  5. Tua is officially an elite NFL QB. Brian Flores has egg on his face. McDaniel is still raw and has a lot of cleaning up to do as it relates to penalites but giving Tua the love and guidance he needed is paying off big time.

  6. When are people finally going to wake up and see Dan Campbell is a Christian motivational speaker/position coach and NOT A HEAD COACH?!??

    Guy is terrible. Their defense leaks more than my mock submarine did during flood training!

  7. Not sure what exactly happened other than a “tale of two halves” – Tua looked really good & if that OL of his can protect him better the Fish might be dangerous down the stretch!
    Detroit on the other hand is just snake bit.

  8. 3rd and 2 and you go for a 30 yard pass when you were marching? Campbell should be pronounced Dumbell. Same culture of losing. 60 years of watching this train wreck. What an embarrassment. And the Ford’s keep laughing all the way to the bank…

  11. You do realize Chris Simms ranked Tua the 29th best quarterback in the NFL so he might want to revisit that ranking, the kid is a baller….

  12. two takes…. Tua has come into his own after getting stable and good coaching

    Was rooting for the Lions after Hard Knocks….but the reality is much of the same old same old

  13. Campbell is gone after this year. It feels like he is giving up 2 TD leads every week and the team doesn’t seem to be collecting wins.

    Colorful character but doesn’t seem to be improving the team.

