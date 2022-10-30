Tyreek Hill is on pace for 2,042 receiving yards

Getty Images

In the first season of 17 games, the single-season receiving yardage record was in danger. This year, it could be in grave danger.

Through eight games, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has 961 receiving yards. He added 188 on 12 catches against the Lions on Sunday.

That’s an average of 120.125 receiving yards per game. It projects to a 17-game total of 2,042 yards.

Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson set the single-season record a decade ago, with 1,964 yards. Last year, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp came within 17 yards of tying the record in 2021, the first year of 17 games.

Per the NFL, Hill’s 961 receiving yards are the third highest in league history through eight games. Hill passed Wes Welker, who had 960 in the first eight games of 2011 with the Patriots. Hill only trailed Torry Holt (978 yards in 2003) and Marvin Harrison (962 yards in 2000).

With his ninth career game of 10 or more catches and 150 or more receiving yards, Hill is tied with Tim Brown for fifth all time and one behind the four-way tie for most ever. Antonio Brown, Andre Johnson, Julio Jones, and Jerry Rice each have 10.