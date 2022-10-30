Vikings improve to 6-1 with 34-26 victory over Cardinals

October 30, 2022
The Cardinals and Vikings went back and forth on Sunday, particularly in the second half. But in the end, turnovers were the difference as Minnesota came away with a 34-26 victory.

Down by two in the fourth quarter, Arizona muffed a punt deep in its own territory that put Minnesota in position to expand its lead. A few plays later, quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver K.J. Osborn for a 5-yard touchdown to make the score 34-26. And it stayed there when kicker Greg Joseph hit the extra point off the left upright.

But it would be no matter. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw his second interception of the game on Arizona’s ensuing drive, halting a drive that had reached the Minnesota 44.

And while the Cardinals had one last shot to tie the game, Murray took a pair of sacks in Minnesota territory that ran out the clock and sealed the loss.

The game arguably should not have been that close. The Vikings rushed for 173 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Dalvin Cook had 111 yards with a touchdown. Alexander Mattison had 40 yards on five carries for 8.0 yards a pop. Even Cousins had 22 yards on four carries, including a 17-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Cousins finished 24-of-36 passing for 232 yards with a pair of TDs. Receiver Justin Jefferson had six catches for 98 yards.

On the other side, DeAndre Hopkins caught his 800th career pass and finished with 12 receptions for 159 yards and a TD. Rondale Moore also had seven catches for 92 yards, as Murray finished 31-of-44 for 326 yards with three touchdowns and two picks.

But it was not enough against a swarming Minnesota defense that sacked Murray four times and finished with six QB hits. Za’Darius Smith led the way with 3.0 sacks and four tackles for loss.

With the victory, the Vikings are now 6-1 and will be on the road against the Commanders next weekend.

The Cardinals will host the Seahawks in Week Nine.

  5. Once AGAIN….another game little Kyler Murray decided to not “take over the game”. I guess he does that once per season? Oh well, back to his video games!

  6. I think little Kyler needs to study film maybe they can put the clause back in and not leak it to the media this time? Love seeing too cool for school shades boy get beat again!!Fire him tonight if possible.

  8. Despite the two picks, you saw how good the cardinals offense can be. They can score FAST.

    Vikings are the most snake bitten kicking team in the nfl, change my mind. Good grief, we can go up by 9 and make it a 2 score game and we all knew he would miss the XP, and he did. And then he had that horrible kick into that dudes face-goes down as a “block” but that was just Joseph with his usual poor kick. Normally I’d say cut him because he does this every single week but it almost makes the offense better by having to rely on scoring TDs and not settling for field goals. You could tell KOC changed his game calls today and was more aggressive on the red zone

    But I don’t trust Joseph anymore he misses XPs every other game and has one field goal miss a game, or more

    Just go for 2 at this point

  9. Zadarius is an absolute Monster. Clean game by Cousins. Running game was rolling. 6-1 and having fun.

  10. iliketurtles says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:13 pm
    Enjoy the ride or go play with your turtles kid.

  11. Looks like someone didn’t do his homework again. No cookie for you little man! And Cliff has no business being an NFL coach. Finally, whats up with Kirk and that TD run?? I’ve never seen a quarterback run so fast! Was that just an optical illusion?? I was impressed!

  12. Every time whatever kicker we happen to have messes up again, I curse Zimmer for getting rid of Carlson.

  13. unknownvikingfan says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:42 pm
    We get excited about a good regular season record. It’s rare and we know they won’t go the distance in the postseason. Let’s savor the moment!

    You gotta get your kicks somehow I guess. Its a good way to distract yourself from thinking about what’s about to come in the night game.

  14. stellarperformance says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:05 pm
    Luckiest team in the NFL.
    Cmon man! I saw a good game. Couple of bad calls going each way. Lucky? Vikings? Did you happen to watch any of their games the last couple seasons?
    Oh…a disgruntled Packer fan. Well…it appears we are the better team.

  15. stellarperformance says:
    October 30, 2022 at 5:05 pm
    Luckiest team in the NFL.

    Those grapes sure must be sour 😂

