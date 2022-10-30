Vikings use muffed punt to take 34-26 lead

Getty Images

While the Cardinals keep battling, the Vikings continue to counter punch.

Now Minnesota has taken advantage of a significant turnover to expand its lead to 34-26.

After the Arizona defense forced a punt, returner Greg Dortch muffed the kick, which Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye recovered at the Cardinals’ 25.

On third-and-2 from the Arizona 5-yard line, quarterback Kirk Cousins found receiver K.J. Osborn on the right side of the end zone for a touchdown.

But, critically, kicker Greg Joesph sent the extra point off the left upright to keep the score at 34-26 — an eight-point, one-possession game.

This matchup appears to be coming down to the wire in the fourth quarter.