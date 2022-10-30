Who’s behind the supposed smear campaign against Daniel Snyder?

Getty Images

Commanders outside counsel John Brownlee was offered to PFT for a potential interview because he wanted to address, among other things, an allegedly “well-funded, well-orchestrated and well-documented [smear] campaign” against team owner Daniel Snyder. When the interview recently occurred, I asked Brownlee a simple question.

If there’s a “well-funded, well-orchestrated and well-documented smear campaign,” who’s behind it?

“You asked the best question,” Brownlee said, “and I’m not quite sure. I think it started probably with the India campaign.”

That’s a reference to the defamatory article about Snyder that originated with an India-based website, sparking litigation in India and various companion efforts in the United States to gather evidence.

“I think that was a big part of it,” Brownlee said. “You’ve got a lot of interesting and odd combinations, and I’ll raise a couple of those. You know, first of all, you have Congress who all of a sudden gets involved in this, right? They really have no jurisdiction here. And I think some of the Republican members have pointed that out, right? This is the [House] Oversight & Reform Committee looking into a private football team. And so why did they do that? What was pushing them? Well, then, if you look behind that, there’s a law firm called Katz & Banks. . . . And they have in many ways kind of become the de facto counsel for the Congress. We sent a letter to Congress several weeks ago, and Congress never responded, but Katz & Banks did. And they were defending congressional action. They were defending people they don’t represent. And so you’ve got this odd combination of this law firm and of course, this is the same law firm that brought the allegations against Justice Kavanaugh in his hearings and represented, I think, one of the — at least the principal accuser. And so you’ve got a lot of this swirling about, I don’t know who funds them, if anyone. I don’t know what their motivation is. I don’t know what they’re trying to accomplish. But I know that they’re working closely with Congress. I’m not sure why Congress is interested, but when one of the members of Congress was questioning, the Commissioner, what she said was is, ‘Why don’t you make him sell?'”

So if I understand Brownlee’s position, and I’m not entirely sure I do, someone is using Katz & Banks and Congress to try to force Snyder to sell. But Brownlee doesn’t know who it is.

At one point, it seemed that the people working the hardest to bring down Snyder were his limited partners. The theory was that they couldn’t find a buyer for their own shares, so they tried to force Snyder to sell his interest — which would then potentially allow them to sell theirs, too. After Snyder bought out his partners, however, the argument that they’re trying to bring him down makes less sense. At that point, they have no reason to care.

But somebody cares, as far as Snyder and, in turn, Brownlee are concerned. We still don’t know who it is. We may never know.

And there’s still a chance that no one is behind it. That the current situation represents the natural and organic reaction to the behaviors that were rampant for years in the Commanders organization, and that anyone who is trying to advance an agenda that entails forcing Snyder out simply believes that it’s the right thing to do, and the most appropriate outcome to the current situation.

How did Congress get involved? They weren’t until someone leaked the Jon Gruden emails that were gathered as part of the Beth Wilkinson investigation. That prompted renewed focus on the fact that the NFL brushed the Wilkinson investigation under the rug. Which possibly caught the attention of Congress.

Sometimes, there isn’t a grand conspiracy. Sometimes, shit just happens. And it’s possible that, in this case, that’s exactly what’s occurring.