Zach Ertz touchdown gives Cardinals 17-14 lead

Getty Images

The Cardinals were down 14-3 to the Vikings early in the second quarter.

Now early in the third, they’re up 17-14.

Tight end Zach Ertz caught a short pass on the left side and dove into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown. Ertz got the ball over the pylon for the score. The tight end has a pair of catches for 19 yards with the score so far on Sunday.

That touchdown capped a five-play, 52-yard drive that took just 2:14 off the clock.

Murray is now 15-of-19 passing for 149 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

While the Vikings are 5-1, they’ve had issues with holding leads in the second half. Minnesota has run the ball well so far in the contest, so we’ll see if the club can lean on that to regain an advantage.