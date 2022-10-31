A.J. Klein goes from Baltimore to Chicago in Roquan Smith trade

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker A.J. Klein will go from the Ravens to the Bears as the final piece in today’s Roquan Smith trade.

According to multiple reports, the full trade is Smith to the Ravens in exchange for Klein, a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

The Ravens may have been planning to cut Klein to open up a roster spot for Smith anyway, so including him in the trade doesn’t cost Baltimore anything but does give Chicago a veteran linebacker to add to the mix for the rest of the season.

Klein was in the Ravens’ starting lineup on Thursday night against the Buccaneers, although he only played 15 defensive snaps, in addition to five special teams snaps.

The 31-year-old Klein was a fifth-round pick of the Panthers in 2013. He has played in Carolina, New Orleans and Buffalo and was very briefly on the Giants’ practice squad this season before the Ravens picked him up on October 6. The Bears are his third different team this month.