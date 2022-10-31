Aaron Rodgers: If we can just get one win, the whole momentum changes

Getty Images

There were some things to like about Sunday night’s performance for the Packers, but the final result was not one of them.

The Packers ran for 208 yards and kept the Bills out of the end zone in the second half, but the passing game never clicked offensively and the Bills were up 17 points at halftime so their second half slowdown didn’t cost them all that much. The 27-17 loss was the fourth in a row for the Packers and it dropped them to 3-5 on the season.

After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers lamented rookie wide receiver Christian Watson‘s injury early in the game and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins‘ late scratch due to a foot injury as things that hurt their chances of finding a rhythm on offense. Rodgers, who was 19-of-30 for 203 yards, also shared his belief that the team still needs to find a way to get the one win that can push their season in a better direction.

“Nobody feels sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes,” Rodgers said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com.

The Packers will be in Detroit next Sunday to face the only NFC North team with fewer wins than they have through eight weeks of the season. It’s a prime chance to get that win and test Rodgers’ theory that they’ll start coming in bunches.