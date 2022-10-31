Andy Reid: We look forward to getting Kadarius Toney in the mix

Getty Images

Though the Chiefs were on their bye last week, they stayed active by acquiring receiver Kadarius Toney from the Giants.

On Monday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Toney — who hasn’t played since Week Two — is healthy and Kansas City plans to work him into the offensive rotation.

“We look forward to getting him in the mix somehow. We’re working through that right now,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “We’ll see how he fits in. … I think it will be a gradual process moving forward.”

Reid also mentioned the possibility of Toney contributing as a punt returner.

“We know he has that potential,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “We’ll just see how that goes.”

Reid also worked to lower the immediate pressure on Toney to contribute, given the playmakers already on Kansas City’s roster.

“We’ve got one football and we’ve got a few guys that we’d like to get the ball to,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Toney had a pair of catches that netted 0 yards for the Giants this year. he also had a couple of carries for 23 yards. As a rookie in 2021, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards.

He’s yet to score his first NFL touchdown.

The Chiefs are the league’s top scoring team and are No. 2 in total yards.