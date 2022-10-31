Bills expect to activate Tre’Davious White from PUP this week

Getty Images

The Bills expect to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the reserve/physically unable to perform list this week, head coach Sean McDermott said during his news conference Monday.

McDermott said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, that White is day to day, and the two-time Pro Bowler’s availability for Sunday is uncertain.

White has not played this season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in a Thanksgiving night game in New Orleans.

He made 41 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and six pass breakups in 11 games last season after earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 and 2020.

The Bills still are evaluating the injuries to safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique).

Poyer left the game early in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. He said he “felt a pop” in the same elbow that kept him out several weeks in training camp.

Milano played all 66 defensive snaps Sunday night and had five tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.