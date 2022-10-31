Browns pad lead to 18-0 on Jacoby Brissett’s touchdown run

Posted by Charean Williams on October 31, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT
The Browns ended the first half with a 55-yard field goal by Cade York on the final play. They opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Cleveland now leads Cincinnati 18-0.

Jacoby Brissett ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter. He has completed 13 of 18 passes for 182 yards and run for another 9 yards on three carries tonight.

The Browns converted three third downs in the touchdown drive.

Nick Chubb now has 14 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also has scored on a 2-point conversion.

7 responses to “Browns pad lead to 18-0 on Jacoby Brissett’s touchdown run

  3. Burrow + Chase = All Pro QB
    Burrow – Chase = Average QB

    Look at 2020 vs 2021
    And this just affirms it.

  4. WOW the Bengals who went to the SB last season losing 0-25 to the lowly Browns with a back up QB, the Bengals do suck that bad!

    What a difference a season makes!

  7. baltimoresnativeson says:
    October 31, 2022 at 10:18 pm
    ================

    The ONLY thing it affirms is that the Bengals are quite a few players short of having a competitive team! Like an entire defense away, you don’t live very long in the NFL just relying on outscoring your opponets every week. That game plan doesn’t work out very often, if it did Rodgers and Peyton would have a lot more SB rings than they do.

