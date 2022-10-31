Browns pad lead to 18-0 on Jacoby Brissett’s touchdown run

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns ended the first half with a 55-yard field goal by Cade York on the final play. They opened the second half with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Cleveland now leads Cincinnati 18-0.

Jacoby Brissett ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter. He has completed 13 of 18 passes for 182 yards and run for another 9 yards on three carries tonight.

The Browns converted three third downs in the touchdown drive.

Nick Chubb now has 14 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also has scored on a 2-point conversion.