Buccaneers place Shaq Barrett on IR

The Buccaneers have made a roster move to officially end edge rusher Shaq Barrett‘s season.

Tampa Bay announced on Monday that Barrett has been placed on injured reserve. Barrett suffered a torn Achilles during last week’s Thursday loss to the Ravens.

Barrett had recorded 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits in eight games this season. It was his fourth year with Tampa Bay after signing with the club following five seasons with Denver.

Barrett has 54.5 sacks in 115 career games.

The Bucs also announced they’ve signed receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive back Ryan Smith to the practice squad. Both players are returning to Tampa Bay. Johnson was a 2020 fifth-round pick. Smith spent his first five seasons with the franchise from 2016-2020.