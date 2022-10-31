C.J. Mosley: Everybody in the building has Zach Wilson’s back

Getty Images

Zach Wilson‘s three interceptions on Sunday were a big factor in the team’s 22-17 loss to the Patriots and head coach Robert Saleh was succinct in his analysis of the quarterback’s play in a postgame press conference.

Saleh said Wilson “has to play better” before adding that he continues to have faith that Wilson will do that in the future. On Monday, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley said that Saleh has plenty of company in the organization when it comes to that stance.

“Everybody in the building has got his back,” Mosley said, via Al Iannazzone of Newsday.

Wilson didn’t light the world on fire in his first four starts after returning from a preseason knee injury, but, for the most part, he avoided the kinds of mistakes that marred his outing against the Patriots. Other teams are likely to borrow the Patriots’ approach and make Wilson throw as much as possible, so he’ll need to show that support is well-placed for the team to build on its 5-3 start.