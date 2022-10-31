Chase Young is expected to practice Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team was targeting this week for defensive end Chase Young‘s return to practice and that plan remains in place.

Rivera said that the team plans to have Young in practice this Wednesday. That would begin a 21-day window for Young to practice with the team before they’d face a deadline to activate him.

Young could be activated at any point in that window, but would be out for the year if that doesn’t happen.

Young tore his ACL on November 14 last year and the Commanders play the Eagles on Monday, November 14 in Week 10. Assuming Young doesn’t get the green light against the Vikings this week, he may mark the anniversary of his injury with his return to action.

