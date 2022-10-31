Dan Campbell: Firing Aubrey Pleasant was tough, but we’re a production-based business

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that he didn’t want to fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, but the Lions’ struggles this season demanded it.
“I think Aubrey is a hell of a coach. I have a ton of respect for him. It was a tough decision, but we’re a production-based business and after seven weeks, it just felt like this change needed to be made,” Campbell said. “I wish him the best of luck and I appreciate everything he’s put into it. He put his heart and soul into everything he did.”
Campbell called firing an assistant the worst part of a head coach’s job but said it was necessary because the Lions’ secondary hasn’t gotten any better over the first seven games of the season.
“I thought about it a long time last night, didn’t sleep and thought about it some more, then woke up this morning and this was the decision we had to make,” Campbell said. “It’s all-encompassing after seven weeks.”
Safeties coach Brian Duker and defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch will handle Pleasant’s pervious responsibilities.