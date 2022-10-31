Geno Smith: This game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese

Getty Images

Geno Smith‘s resurgence continued in Seattle on Sunday afternoon with two touchdown passes to help lead the Seahawks to a 27-13 win over the Giants that will keep them in first place in the NFC West for at least a little while longer.

Smith’s path to the Seahawks included a one-year stint with the Giants that saw their former head coach Ben McAdoo tab Smith as the player to end Eli Manning’s run as the team’s starting quarterback. Smith started a 24-17 loss to the Raiders in Week 13 of the 2017 season and McAdoo was fired along with General Manager Jerry Reese the day after the game.

Manning returned to the starting lineup the next week and Smith was asked on Sunday if he took some extra delight in beating his former team. Smith said he didn’t, but he did take a moment to mention McAdoo and Smith during his remarks.

“Not at all. I’m happy to be here in Seattle,” Smith said in his postgame press conference. “I spent one year with the Giants. That year to me was like a blur. My life has moved on from them. I don’t have any remorse towards anyone there. In fact, to me this game was for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. They believed in me. As far as any other thing, I don’t really care for it. I’m happy to be here in Seattle. It’s like a family here. Feels like home. I’m just enjoying my time here and continuing to work hard with these guys and just trying to be the best we can be.”

Smith’s been one of the best stories of the 2022 season and every win he stacks up should make the Giants and plenty of other teams wonder why it took so long for Smith to get another extended run as an NFL starter.