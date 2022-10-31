Jordan Poyer “felt like a pop” in his elbow

Getty Images

The Bills got a win on Sunday night, but they lost safety Jordan Poyer to an injury before the game was over.

Poyer left the game with an elbow injury and said after the game, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550, that it “felt like a pop.” He is set for an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Poyer also missed time with an elbow injury this summer and he more recently dealt with a rib injury that forced him to drive to and from Kansas City for a game against the Chiefs.

The Bills have already lost safety Micah Hyde for the rest of the season, so they may be making a few calls to see if any secondary help will be available before Tuesday’s trade deadline.