Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high.

The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in a pathetic performance in yesterday’s 24-0 loss to the Saints. McDaniels acknowledges he hasn’t gotten the job done.

“Obviously that wasn’t good enough in any way, shape or form,” McDaniels said immediately following the loss to the Saints. “And that’s my responsibility, so I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We’re better than that, and I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance and, again, I own that. That’s my responsibility, so we have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that who’s well coached, has good players, they obviously came ready to play and did a much better job than we did. So it starts with me, and we’re going to work hard. We’re going to fix it.”

McDaniels’ job would seem to be safe for the simple reason that Raiders owner Mark Davis won’t want to make yet another coaching change after going through two different coaches last season in Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia. But McDaniels knows that he has fallen far short of those high preseason expectations.