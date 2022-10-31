Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 31, 2022, 12:01 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high.

The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in a pathetic performance in yesterday’s 24-0 loss to the Saints. McDaniels acknowledges he hasn’t gotten the job done.

“Obviously that wasn’t good enough in any way, shape or form,” McDaniels said immediately following the loss to the Saints. “And that’s my responsibility, so I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We’re better than that, and I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance and, again, I own that. That’s my responsibility, so we have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that who’s well coached, has good players, they obviously came ready to play and did a much better job than we did. So it starts with me, and we’re going to work hard. We’re going to fix it.”

McDaniels’ job would seem to be safe for the simple reason that Raiders owner Mark Davis won’t want to make yet another coaching change after going through two different coaches last season in Jon Gruden and Rich Bisaccia. But McDaniels knows that he has fallen far short of those high preseason expectations.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

  1. Congrats KC and LA! McDaniels nuked another AFC West team

    Never saw this coming……………..

  4. I don’t get Mark Davis. Raiders go on a roll with Rich Bisaccia, their interim coach last year. So of course they fire him and hire McDaniels whose foibles are known to all. Just look at what the Phillies did with their interim manager Rob Thomson. Instead of letting him go, they extend him and earn a trip to the World Series. Morale – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

  5. I remember when all the Raiders players said Bissacia is their guy and no one better to lead the team than him….. good job mucking this up.

  6. Everyone wanted to say how successful he was going to be but he showed me he was no better than when he took the Denver job. Trading a 1st and 2nd for a 29 year old receiver then paying him top money is the exact opposite thing Belichick would have done. He was a strong believer of trading letting others over pay for this type of player. On defense he signs Chandler Jones to a huge deal, a player again closer to the end than his prime and a player Belichick already proved wasn’t worth his signing. Giving him $34M in guaranteed money was exactly what the Patriots avoided doing for years.

    These are good players but for what you pay them you can get 6 or 7 very good starters that will help your team far better. The Chiefs are going to run this division because they have a HOF QB and they aren’t making these kind of mistakes. Broncos and Raiders are cap strapped and/or limited on draft picks. Good luck with that.

  8. I see him back in New England, returning as the OC. It would make Mac Jones very happy. Being a HC isn’t working for him.

  9. Accepting responsibility is nice but does not “fix” the ongoing issues that Josh has had plenty of time to identify and address.

  10. Instead of “Commitment to Excellence”, the Raiders should use Kroger Industries: “We don’t care, and it shows”. Then again the big 3 automakers have already laid claim to that one.

  11. He should be ashamed. If HE can’t get his players ready to play then he needs to step out of the way and stop just cashing checks. The team comes out flat and does not make any real in game adjustments. The Raiders failed to rehire the man who should have kept his job. Sounds like how Al did Gruden. How did that work out?

  12. McD’s job is safe because there is no way that Mark Davis is paying him to not coach for the team for the next 3 years. If there’s one thing that Davis loves more than Gruden it’s his money.

    That being said, why do owners still fall over themselves trying to hire Belichek assistants? Especially one who destroyed one franchise and bailed on another?

  15. I hate my team for doing this to us loyal fans. We never wanted this guy as our head coach.
    over 20 years of NOT commitment to excellence. Mark Davis is at fault here he never should have even fired Chucky for bad words.

  20. Only thing better than accepting responsibility for the suck is not sucking. Getting shut out in todays game with the rules as they are? When your HC is supposedly an offensive HC? He certainly is offensive. But not in the right way…

  21. Thank God they picked Devant Adams and didn’t use those critical draft picks….

  22. The raiders had the right coach in Rich Bisaccia. BUT, they went for the “sexy” name and got burned. Serves them right for what they did to Gruden.

  24. Is Broncos fans warned you about McDaniels. Hope you have him for the next 10 years. He’s a fist pumping ego maniac

  25. They were good enough when Rich Bisaccia was coaching. Bisaccia should have won Coach of the Year last season. Instead, he was fired. This is 100% on Mark Davis. Nobody from New England has ever won. Then Brady went to Tampa Bay and won the super bowl, so the NFL owners have cooled off on that Patriots magic. It was Brady. Everyone knows. Except Mark Davis. This is tough to swallow if you’re a Raiders’ follower. McDaniels already had a chance in Denver, and he wasn’t successful. Bisaccia had a chance and succeeded. Why would you fire a winner and hire a loser? Mark Davis needs to answer these questions. This isn’t about McDaniels.

  26. Warnings were out….He’ll need a year to unload the immaturity and bad leadership on that team.

    You can’t weed them out all at once.

  27. Set aside Adams & Crosby; then back up the truck for the rest of the roster and get what the market will determine. Season’s shot, Stidham can hold down the helm the rest of the way. McZiegler wants players who’ll perform in Their System, gonna’ have to rebuild accordingly.

  28. It’s been far too long since we’ve seen anything great out of a Josh McDaniels led team or offense. As a Broncos fan, I hope the Raiders extend him in the offseason.

  31. Guess JMcD qualifies for a guest appearance in the next CAPTAIN OBVIOUS sketch. I hope he turns the ship around next year. If he gets one…

  33. I am hearing that if the Steelers fire Matt Canada over their bye week Mark Davis will hire him to replace McDaniels.

  34. Saints fan here. I was concerned about the talent level of the Raiders, but they really did look awful. I’m happy my team played a complete game, but dang….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.