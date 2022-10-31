Keenan Allen out of Chargers Monday practice

Getty Images

The Chargers got receiver Keenan Allen back from injury for their last game before the bye. But there may be another concern with the receiver as the club comes back for Week Nine.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Allen was not practicing for Los Angeles’ extra Monday session as the club begins to prepare to face Atlanta on Sunday.

Allen suffered a hamstring injury in the Week One win over the Raiders and was sidelined until Week Seven. He caught a pair of passes for 11 yards in 23 offensive snaps in the 37-22 losss to Seattle.

Head coach Brandon Staley will next address the media on Wednesday, which is also when L.A. will issue its first injury report of the week.

Multiple reporters also noted receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham were both participating in Monday’s practice. Both players missed the Week Seven game due to a concussion.