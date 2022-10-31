Kyler Murray: This loss is very frustrating, but we’ll get over it

Getty Images

The Cardinals fell to 3-5 with their loss to the Vikings on Sunday, a game that Arizona turnovers allowed Minnesota to seize control in the second half.

Arizona had recorded just one game with multiple giveaways so far in 2022 — the Week Six loss to the Seahawks. The club had three in Sunday’s defeat, which was a season-high.

Quarterback Kyler Murray threw a pair of interceptions and there was also a muffed punt.

“We’ve just got to be better offensively,” Murray said in his postgame press conference. “Defensively we felt like they did enough. We were in the game. Everybody on the team knows we were in the game. Just got to be better. It’s a good team. We know they’re going to capitalize on those mistakes, and that’s what they did.”

Murray finished the game 31-of-44 passing for 326 yards with three touchdowns and two picks. Beginning next week with the Seahawks, Arizona will play each of its divisional opponents and host the Chargers before a Week 13 bye.

“[T]his one is very frustrating, but we’ll get over it,” Murray said. “We’ve got a divisional opponent. Everything we want is right in front of us. We’ll be better.”