Lewis Cine walking without assistance, four weeks after compound fracture

Vikings safety Lewis Cine appears to be making significant progress in recovering from the serious injury he suffered four weeks ago.

Via Dawn Mitchell of Fox 9, Cine was seen walking without any assistance or a noticeable limp at yesterday’s game, which came four weeks after Cine suffered a compound fracture on the field.

Cine broke his tibia and fibula and dislocated his ankle during the Vikings’ October 3 game in London and had to stay behind for surgery in London before flying home later in the week. The Vikings said he had successful surgery.

Minnesota selected Cine out of Georgia with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.