Mac Jones: Penalties saved us, definitely want to eliminate those plays

New England Patriots v New York Jets
The biggest momentum swing in Sunday’s game between the Jets and Patriots came late in the first half with the Jets up 10-3.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw a pass to his left for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, but Jets cornerback Michael Carter picked it off and ran 84 yards for a touchdown that sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy. Their joy disappeared quickly, however.

Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers was flagged for roughing Jones and the Patriots went on to kick a field goal before halftime. They would take the lead on the first drive of the second half and they never gave it back before the 22-17 win was in the books.

“I think that’s something I’ll have to see on film,” Jones said. “I knew what I was trying to do with it, and just a little miscommunication, but I can’t have those. Penalties saved us, but definitely want to eliminate those plays and have to watch it and see what we can do better.”

Jones was 24-of-35 for 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception that did stay on the board in his first full game since hurting his ankle in Week Three. He’ll try for a cleaner performance and the same result against the Colts next Sunday.

10 responses to "Mac Jones: Penalties saved us, definitely want to eliminate those plays

  2. It was a terrible throw and it was definitely roughing the passer.

    Both can be true. And are.

  3. Passing% is good, just clean up the bad decisions already. It’s the crappy Jets. The ankle has to be better by now, so no more excuses. The crap Colts come into town next week, so no more excuses now.

    The NFL has got to do something to correct these roughing the passer penalties. This particular one, in my opinion, was egregious. A penalty was not warranted there. And the refs explanation was that the QB was hit too hard?? Are you kidding me?

  7. touchback6 says:
    October 31, 2022 at 9:23 am
    —-
    The Colts game last year was the start of the regression for Jones. Hopefully this one is the opposite and the Pats get better QB play moving forward.

    Jones seat is starting to warm up. Zappe is not the answer but a better QB will be either through draft or trade if Jones doesn’t improve. This is not good enough.

  8. web72 says:
    October 31, 2022 at 9:47 am
    The refs always save you with weak penalties

    —————

    I also thought that was a bad call, but it’s not because they are doing favors for Mac Jones.

    Every team thinks the refs are trying to screw them. Statistically the refs are impartial. They make bad calls against every team.

  9. touchback6 says:
    October 31, 2022 at 9:23 am
    ————-

    I agree, but I also don’t know if he can fix it. He did it a little bit last year too, but it’s been brutal this year. He gets under pressure and his instinct is to try and make a play. Zappe on the other hand, who is overall is less talented, never looks like he’s going to do that. He will throw it low or put it somewhere where there’s no way it can be picked. Mac doesn’t seem to have that in him.

    When I watch Mac I just feel like he might throw the drive away on any play because he forces it into bad spot or mis-reads a play completely.

    Mac won 2 games and threw a pick to lose the game against the Steelers and the guy dropped it and he did it against the Jets and it was called back. The other games he started his bad picks were a big reason why the Patriots lost.

    I hope he can change, but right now I could see Zappe winning the job for the rest of hte season if the Patriot lose to the Colts.

  10. kayes says:
    October 31, 2022 at 9:17 am
    This guy will be a backup in two years.
    —-
    One year if he doesn’t improve. The clock is ticking now.

