Maliek Collins, Nico Collins remain out of practice

Getty Images

The Texans’ appearance on Thursday Night Football this week decreases the chances of defensive lineman Maliek Collins (chest) and receiver Nico Collins (groin) returning this week, coach Lovie Smith said.

Both players remain out of practice after missing Sunday’s game with their injuries.

“It will be harder [for them to return this week],” Smith said. “If you had a few more days, they’d be in a little bit better position to play maybe. If we look at injuries, we knew when they got hurt, and we knew that this game was coming up. For some of the guys, maybe we kept them out a little bit longer before. Yeah, we’d be happy if there was more time, but we won’t put any of the guys out there until they are ready to go. We’ll see how it goes. I know the rehab is coming along well.”

The Texans released an estimated practice report Monday, and defensive back Grayland Arnold (quad), linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and offensive lineman Justin McCray (concussion) also were listed as DNP.

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann (illness), linebacker Christian Harris (thigh) and defensive back Desmond King II (knee) were estimated as limited.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (wrist) and defensive lineman Roy Lopez (shoulder) were full participants.