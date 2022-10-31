Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker ejection is the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for

Getty Images

Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable.

Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that the officials flagged immediately and then the New York officiating office called down an ejection. LaFleur said Walker needs to know better.

“I told him on the field, ‘It’s always the second guy, and you’ve got to keep your poise,'” LaFleur said. “That’s something we talk about, we stress all the time, we show clips of guys around the league losing their mind, and it’s an unfortunate lesson that he’s got to learn. And I hope it’s a reminder for everyone on our football team. That’s the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for. Mistakes are gonna happen, but losing your cool, losing your poise, putting your team in jeopardy, I’ve got no tolerance for that.”

The already struggling Packers defense missed Walker for the rest of their 27-17 loss.